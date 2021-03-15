Lowndes County parks have reopened but still require mask

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The parks in Lowndes County have reopened but you will have to wear a mask.

The Lowndes County supervisors voted this morning to reopen community centers and other areas of the parks. This opens the county parks to rentals, programs, and events.

Masks will still be required at the parks – and any public spaces in the county. Supervisors also voted to continue the mask mandate through the end of April.

In addition to masks, employees and guests are asked to stay home if they have a fever or possible Covid 19 exposure.

The community centers are allowed to re-open today.