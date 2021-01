LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Port Authority honors its first board president.

Port Access Extention Road will now be known as Henry Weiss Boulevard.

Weiss was port authority for many years.

He’s credited for going to Washington D.C. to get money from lawmakers to create the port.

Port Director Will Sanders says the facility would not be a world-class operation without the vision and hard work of Weiss.

Weiss also owns Columbus Scrap out on “The Island.”