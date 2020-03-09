Lowndes County pursuits ends with crash in Monroe County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County pursuit ended with a crash in Monroe County.

The chase started on Highway 45, near Columbus Air Force Base, just before 3 p.m. It ended on Lackey Road in Monroe County.

A yellow car went off the road and into a small patch of trees before coming to a stop.

One person was taken into custody and to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

State troopers and Monroe County deputies were there to assist Lowndes County deputies at the scene.

MHP is investigating the crash.

Charges are pending against the driver.

