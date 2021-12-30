Lowndes County realtors warned against dangerous man

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County realtors are being told to be extra cautious.

The Greater Golden Triangle Realtors group posted the message on Facebook.

It warns that an unidentified man is threatening to have his wife set up an appointment to view a property.

The suspect also says he will show up to rape the realtor, along with other threats.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins confirms deputies made a report about a threat against a realtor.

He tells WCBI the case has since been turned over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

The realtor group recommends agents to use the Safe Showings app, meet new clients in a public place, stay alert, and always let someone know where you are going.