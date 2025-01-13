Lowndes County Road Management acts on severe winter weather

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The combination of snow, rain, and ice makes road conditions hazardous.

And that has area road crews working overtime.

We’ve been expecting it all week, snow, rain, and freezing temperatures.

Put them together, and it’s a recipe for dangerous road conditions.

The Lowndes County Road Department has also been expecting – and planning – for that.

And they were putting plans into action, so those who have to drive can be safe.

The Lowndes County road management team said they have been taking care of all five of their districts.

One way they have been doing that is by inserting salt on the roads that are icy to ensure the safety of drivers.

“We just did what we do,” Tyrone Cunningham said. “We came out and put out the salt, put out the sand where we needed and that’s pretty much all we can do because we don’t have this type of weather much. We are down south and we don’t have this type of weather. It’s not common down south so we do the best we can to follow the script of people up north and other places.

They were able to work areas in all five districts in the county including Crawford, Artesia, and Mayhew.

Lowndes County Road manager Tyrone Cunningham has had a busy day, but he said this isn’t just a “one-and-done” job; his crews are prepared to follow up on the trouble spots.

“Because the temperature has come up some but we expect throughout the day that the temperature probably will drop and some of these roads that we’ve cleaned off, they will actually probably freeze back over and we’ll be back at what we are doing now,” Cunningham said. “Salting the roads again, putting sand out at certain locations where you know we have trees that sometime it’s hard for the road to thaw out. So, that people can some traction, where we are basically just doing the same thing. It’s just repetition.”

The Lowndes County Road Department said to be particularly careful on bridges, as they are often the first thing to ice over.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.