Lowndes County road manager announcement will wait

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A new Lowndes County road manager announcement will wait.

The board of supervisors tabled the decision until its next meeting.

Three people who already work for the county did apply for the job. The position must also be advertised to the public.

Ronnie Burns will retire in May.

He has been with the road department for 27 years and spent over a decade as County Road Manager.