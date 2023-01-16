Lowndes County School District announces modified calendar year

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County students will pack their backpacks and head into the 2023-2024 school year with a new calendar.

Classes will start the last week of July and school will run through the end of May.

One of the biggest changes is a two-week intersession break in October and another in March.

Students and staff will continue to take time off for Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

The Lowndes County School Board has been talking with parents and teachers at schools in New Hope, Caledonia, and West Lowndes.

They also asked parents to fill out surveys.

Then late last week, the board approved the modified calendar.

The extra time in the fall and spring builds instruction for students who may need more help.

The Lowndes County School District is the most recent to vote for a modified calendar. Starkille-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District went to the new academic schedule this past summer.

