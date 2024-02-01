Lowndes County School District sticks to regular scheduling

"Any type of situation that forces you to cancel days of school, of course, it impacts your instructional time."

NEW HOPE, Miss. (WCBI) – Lori Cargile is an assistant principal at New Hope.

She said safety was the main concern when deciding to close the school for a week.

“As the superintendent reviewed the roads and everything, we just felt like it was necessary for the safety of our students,” said Cargile.

Although the students did not have virtual learning during their time away from campus, Cargile said the teachers were ready when classes resumed.

“Our teachers are very prepared. Before we even got back to school they had looked at their pacing guides and made plans so that they could make up for that lost time,” said Cargile.

From the principal to the teachers, everyone knew what was expected of the district once the ice cleared.

“And so our principal sent out an email letting us know that when we get back you know, it’s going to have to be boots on the ground. We’re going to have to be ready to go cause we don’t have a moment to waste. And then our teachers planning ahead, looking at that pacing guide, I mean they were just ready. Every classroom was busy when we got back that first day,” said Cargile.

The academic calendar was not affected like many other schools across the south.

“Days will not be added on to the school year. We’re going maintain our academic calendar for the remainder of the semester and finish out the year in the exact same spot,” said Cargile.

Even the students were happy to be back.

“I know you would think with high school students they were for an even longer break. When you’re at home and you’re stuck due to ice, I think that was a little tough of them. And so they were ready to be here,” said Cargile.

If you have any questions regarding your child’s academic calendar, contact their school or the district office.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter