Lowndes County School District to remain closed on Monday and Tuesday

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County School District will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

The district is closing schools in order to gather more information and seek guidance moving forward concerning COVID-19.

- Advertisement -

Superintendent Sam Allen said the main issue driving the decision was that so many students and staff traveled over spring break.

The district will use the two days to relay the best information on who could possibly be at risk for infection and who needs to remain home and for how long.