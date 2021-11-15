Lowndes County Sheriff getting a $10,000 pay raise

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins gets a vote of confidence and a financial boost from the Board of Supervisors.

At this morning’s meeting, the Board approved a $10,000 supplement to Hawkins’ salary.

Board president, Trip Hairston praised Hawkins’ leadership in guiding the department through the challenges of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

State law sets a base salary for sheriffs depending on the county population. In Lowndes County, that salary is $90,000.

The same law also allows supervisors to pay the sheriff an annual supplement of up to $10,000.

“But that department and the management of that department is entirely changed with COVID. So, that was my main reason, and the other reason, I think the Sheriff’s doing an excellent job of running the department,” said Trip Hairston, President of Lowndes County Board of Supervisors,

Hawkins is in his first term as Sheriff of Lowndes County.