Lowndes County Sheriff says global outage brings computer issues

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Did you notice? A global software problem brought airlines, businesses, and emergency services to a standstill on Friday.

Microsoft says the underlying cause has been fixed, but all-day issues lingered.

Lowndes County workers noticed computer issues.

However, as Sheriff Eddie Hawkins told WCBI, emergency services remained in place.

“We are still in operation. It hasn’t affected emergency services,” Hawkins said. “Our phone systems are working, and we are still actively answering calls for service. So, we are still working here in Lowndes County, but we do have computer problems just like everywhere else in the country and worldwide. We’re working through this now trying to get back online and get back where we need to be. But, it hasn’t affected our emergency services. Deputies are still working, dispatch is still dispatching calls, and 911 is up and going. Everything is working as it should it’s just a little slower because of our computer issues.”

CNN reports there is no timeline for when the outages nationwide will be fully restored.

