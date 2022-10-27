Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department announces drug take-back day

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department is hosting a drug take-back day this weekend.

You can take your unused and unwanted medication to the sheriff’s department on Saturday.

It will be open from noon until 4 p.m.

The Drug Enforcement Administration sponsors the event with agencies across the country twice a year.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said there are several reasons why it’s important to not leave your old medication lying around.

“If you just flush it down the commode or you destroy it in other means it could damage the environment. And we are trying to make sure these drugs don’t get in the wrong hands and that they are disposed of properly when they are not used,” said Hawkins.

No questions are asked about the medication that is brought in to be destroyed.

