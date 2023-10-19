Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department celebrates retired deputy

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department celebrated a retired deputy.

Captain Archie Williams officially retired earlier in October.

So, the agency came together to send him off with a meal of thanks.

He was given a plaque and other gifts for his 26 years of service in law enforcement.

Williams worked for the Aberdeen and Columbus police departments. He was a member of the sheriff’s department’s SWAT Team and was a K9 handler.

Williams was also assigned to the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force. The long-time deputy also had stints with the DEA and state Bureau of Narcotics.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter