Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department honors fallen law officers

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department remembered fallen law enforcement officers and those who passed away serving the county.

A ceremony was held outside the department.

Four people who died while working in law enforcement for the county were remembered.

Their family placed roses on a marker in front of the building.

Elected officials, along with Columbus firefighters and other law enforcement, were there to show their support.

The sheriff’s department hosts a memorial each year during National Law Enforcement Week.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X