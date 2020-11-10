Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department spreads Christmas joy with community

LOWNDES COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department is making sure dozens of children have new bikes for Christmas.

The department has opened registration for families to enter their children in the giveaway.

Parents can stop by the sheriff’s department to register.

Rhonda Sanders is the coordinator for the drive. She says this year has been tough for many families and the department is doing its part to make Christmas a little brighter for area children.

“We’re Giving bikes to the community throughout Lowndes county for kids who’s parents can’t afford to give them Christmas. Covid has really affected our fundraising efforts this year,” said Rhonda Sanders, public relations coordinator for the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department. “We usually have a haunted house where we raise the money to buy the bikes. So this year we’ve had had several small fundraisers where we didn’t have to interact with too many people.”

To learn more about how you can register, contact Rhonda Sanders at 662-549-5909.