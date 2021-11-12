Lowndes County Sheriff’s Dept. to host Shop with a Cop event

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Shipping issues are forcing Lowndes County leaders to reroute their plans to spread holiday joy.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department and the benefit committee raised money to purchase bikes for their annual toy drive.

Unfortunately, the bikes will not make it here in time for Christmas.

So instead, the sheriff’s department will give kids the chance to shop with a cop.

“What we’re going to do is use our resource and school counselors at each school to help us identify some of the kids within the school to take them shopping. Take the kids with another officer basically just to kind of build that report and let the kids pick their own Christmas gift,” said Lt. Rhonda Sanders

Shop with a Cop will take place on November 19th.