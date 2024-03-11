Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office honors retiring K9s

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – There was a changing of the guard at the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins and his deputies took time out to honor some retiring team members.

Three of the agency’s K9s, Igor, Diablo, and Boss, were retiring.

But it wasn’t all “good-byes”. The sheriff’s office also welcomed four new dogs.

Just before the first of the year, they had purchased two, and they had had two donated to the department.

One came from a private citizen, and the other from the Webster County Sheriff’s Office after they lost their K9 handler.

The additions bring Hawkins closer to his goal of six K9s.

“Right now we have four dogs, and I want to have one on each shift. One in narcotics, and one working interdiction out on the highway with us. So, eventually, we’ll have a full program,” said Hawkins.

The retiring K9s are between 10 and 12 years old.

