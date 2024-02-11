Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office investigates a series of burglaries

Detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating the suspect responsible for two different burglaries that occurred on Hwy 45 North in Columbus.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of burglaries.

Detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating the suspect responsible for two different burglaries that occurred on Hwy 45 North in Columbus.

On two separate occasions, surveillance video captured a Ford F-150 entering the property.

The suspect used an unknown device to break into the victim’s shed.

The suspect stole property and left the scene.

The vehicle appears to be a tan or gold 2000 model Ford F-150 extended cab pick-up truck.

If you have any information, please contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at 662-328-6788 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151 or access the P3-Tips app.

You will always remain anonymous when you send a tip through Crime Stoppers and you are eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X