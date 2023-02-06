Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office investigates weekend shooting

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a weekend shooting and issuing another warning about illegal street racing.

Around 3:30 Saturday morning, a woman reportedly came up on several cars lined up on the side of the road in the area of Airport Road and Artesia Road. She said it appeared that they were attempting to drag race.

The woman said she drove around the cars and someone shot at her, hitting her car and flattening a tire.

She had the vehicle towed to her home and reported the shooting later in the morning.

Investigators found 9-millimeter shell casings at the scene of the shooting.

The victim said she did not know the alleged shooter’s name, but did recognize him from social media.

This morning, she was able to identify Dekylan Malone.

Malone has been arrested. He is charged with Aggravated Assault.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins also reminded people that drag racing on public roads is against the law, and you can face fines and jail time if you are caught.

