Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office makes water donation to Jackson

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is making a special delivery to Jackson.

For a little more than a week, deputies have been collecting bottled water in response to the shortage in Jackson.

The drive began with a call from the Mississippi Sheriff’s Association to every county in the state.

This morning, Lowndes County delivered 31 pallets of water that will now be distributed to residents in Jackson.

They also delivered several pallets to a non-profit organization that will donate it to families throughout the community.