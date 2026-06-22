Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office to host its Junior Sheriff’s Academy

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Lowndes County children are getting a chance to interact with law enforcement while learning what it takes to wear the badge.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its Junior Sheriff’s Academy.

20 5th-8th graders are learning about the role of law enforcement in the community, the dangers of drugs and alcohol, and even what to do if they encounter a firearm.

It’s part of Sheriff Eddie Hawkins’ broader program of providing early education to help prevent future criminal activity.

One of the main focuses is conflict resolution.

“Problem-solving is one of the number one problems we’re having in our communities. It’s showing children how to talk things out. How to find a solution to their problem, instead of picking up a gun,” said Lt. Rhonda Sanders of Lowndes Co. Public Relations.

Throughout the week, campers are learning about a crime. At the end of the week, they will take part in a mock trial.

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