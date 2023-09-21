Lowndes County store owner faces charges for alleged sale of ZAZA

Charged with the sale and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County store owner was accused of selling ZAZA.

40-year-old Mitul Patel was charged with the sale and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said there was an undercover buy of ZAZA, or Tianeptine, from the Country Mart on Highway 182.

After the purchase, a search warrant narcotics agents seized several bottles and $2,000 in cash.

Hawkins told WCBI that Patel was selling a bottle for $100. That is twice the price it was before the state outlawed Tianeptine in July.

The Country Mart was also burglarized twice in the past year and the only items taken were ZAZA pills.

Patel remains in jail.

