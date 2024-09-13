Lowndes County storm damage from Hurricane Francine

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County escaped without any injuries and just a few homes damaged from Hurricane Francine.

EMA Director Cindy Lawrence tells WCBI six homes were damaged by trees.

No injuries or flooding were reported, as winds whipped over 40 miles per hour at times.

City and county crews did have to remove more than 35 trees from streets and roadways.

Winston County EMA also reported a tree on a home on West Main Street. There were no injuries there either.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is still receiving assessments from across the state.

Right now, Adams, Harrison, and Jackson counties have all reported at least one home damaged.

A bridge was also damaged in Harrison County.

