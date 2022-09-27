Lowndes County students participate in life reality fair

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Lowndes County students got a crash course in Economics today.

The Lowndes County School District Career and Technical Center teamed up with the Junior Auxiliary of Columbus to host a reality fair.

Students were given a budget based on their Grade Point Average, then they were sent to different stations to acquire the goods and services they needed and “wanted”, everything from housing and utilities to cars and wi-fi, all while staying within those budgets.

The results were eye-opening for many.

“We are trying to make them understand the basic cost of living, so they can see how much it will cost them, and at the end of the month, you may or may not have money left over,” said Alice Patenaude, Junior Auxiliary of Columbus.

“I learned everything is way more expensive than I thought, especially with the internet, wi-fi, the utilities, and everything. It’s way more expensive than I thought. Also, the housing; I didn’t realize how much it costs to live in the house,” said Patience Hedgepeth, Caledonia High School student.

The Junior Auxiliary takes this program to schools around Columbus and Lowndes County.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter