Lowndes County Supervisors approve relocation of District 2 polling place

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Lowndes County voters will have to drive a little farther down Military Road when voting day rolls around.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the Board of Supervisors approved relocating the District 2 polling place from the Activities Building at First Assembly Church to Lion Hills.

Lowndes County Circuit Clerk Teresa Barksdale cited more space, easier access, and better parking for requesting the change.

Management at Lion Hills had reached out to the county offering use of the facility.

Party Primaries for county-wide, legislative, and statewide offices are on August 8.

