Lowndes County Supervisors Ask State To Hand Over Promised Money

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County supervisors want the state to hand over $900,000 they were promised for a horse park.

The county requested and was approved for $2.5 million in 2015.

That amount was supposed to be spread out over two years.

Lawmakers have already sent $1.6 million to the county for the project.

Supervisors approved a resolution this morning, January 31, asking Lowndes County lawmakers for the remaining $900,000 to be included in this year’s budget.

The horse park is located just off Highways 45 and 82.

