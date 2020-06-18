Lowndes County Supervisors disagree on special meeting

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- It takes three supervisors to agree to call a special meeting and right now–it’s apparent that’s not going to happen.

After the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors President, Harry Sanders made racial remarks in a local newspaper, supervisors and the community are calling for his resignation.

- Advertisement -

District 2 Supervisor Trip Hairston says the first step to moving forward is removing him as president because that’s the only action the board can legally take.

But Supervisors Leroy Brooks and Jeff Smith say no to a special called meeting.

Trip Hairston released a statement Thursday saying Harry Sanders refuses to step down from the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors. Hairston wants to call a special meeting but not everyone is on the same page

“I’m urging them to join with me and let’s call the meeting and do what we can do which is vote to remove Harry as president and to explore how and to move the monument,” said Hairston.

As a board, all they can do is vote to remove Sanders as president. Which is why District 5 Supervisor Leroy Brooks says there’s no point in having a meeting.

“What purpose does it serve? So you’ve got a bigot from the head of the table to the side of the table, but he’s still in the room. It doesn’t serve any purpose,” said Brooks.

The racial comments lessening black people has landed Lowndes County the national spotlight. Hairston says whatever action the board can take, needs to happen.

“I’m just asking for cooperation here. This is a time that we can come together. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you’re from. Let’s come together and get this done. The nation is watching,” said Hairston.

Watching what many says has been an issue for years in Lownes County. Until Harry Sanders is off the board, Brooks says the consequences could be detrimental to the growth of Lowndes County.

“I think the people of this community are going to see it’s going to be an economic development drought. I think the LINK understands. It’s not a personal fight with Harry,” said Brooks.

Hairston also mentioned he wants to discuss moving the statue. You may remember, Monday he voted against it but says after meeting with people in his district, he’s decided it’s best to move it to Friendship Cemetery.

“I heard from a lot of them that said, “hey we do think Friendship Cemetery is a great place for it if that’s where it can go,” a lot of my constituents said, we think that’s appropriate and I listened to them,” said Hairston.