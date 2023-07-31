Lowndes County Supervisors get update on county’s ARPA-funded projects

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Supervisors got an update on the progress of the county’s ARPA-funded projects.

Supervisors looked at how much of the money has been committed, and how much is left.

The county received just under $11.4 million in federal funds.

When they first got notified of the amount, Supervisors came together, discussed, and prioritized how best to spend it.

The largest share, about $5 million, has been committed or spent on water and sewer projects, and thanks to matching grants from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, they will have almost twice that amount to work with.

The Board has about $2 million left to spend.

“We’re going to hit a ‘pause’ button and take an opportunity to look at those projects that can…that that money can be used for, and just take a step back and see where we are with that money, and try to determine the best way to spend it that would be agreeable to everyone around the table. I think what you’ll find is you probably have five different opinions of how that money should be spent,” said Lowndes County Board of Supervisors President Trip Hairston.

The county is also planning to release some money for water and sewer improvements to Caledonia and Crawford through sub-municipality agreements.

