Lowndes County Supervisors hired Carley Estes for Justice Court position

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Supervisors didn’t have to look far for a new Justice Court Clerk.

Longtime Clerk, Linder Irby, retired suddenly last month, leaving an experience gap as well as a job opening.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Supervisors voted to hire current Lowndes County Administrative Assistant Carley Estes to take over the job at Justice Court.

Lowndes County Board of Supervisors President Trip Hairston says Estes is a good fit because she already knows the system and is already working for the county.

She assumes her new job on July 1st.