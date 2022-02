Lowndes County supervisors honor a long-time firefighter

County leaders passed a resolution this morning to remember Wayne Doyle.

He was a volunteer firefighter for 40 years.

The Lowndes County native was also the District 3 Fire Chief.

Doyle recently passed away after a battle with COVID-19.