Lowndes County Supervisors in the market for county attorney

LOWNDES COUNTY. Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Supervisors are looking for some legal help.

The county has been advertising for an Interim County Prosecutor.

The job came open after County Prosecutor William Starks resigned to take a job with the District Attorney’s office.

Supervisors will have to an appoint an Interim Prosecutor until a special election can be held in November.

Tim Hudson has been filling in on a temporary basis to keep cases moving until the interim can be appointed.

Board President Trip Hairston says Starks did well in the position, and they hope to continue that success with the new hire.

“So, we’re going to miss him in that role, but I feel like we’ve got some good people who are applying, and we’re going to move on from here. And it’s in very capable hands in Tim in the meantime, so we’re excited about the future of that.”

Supervisors expect to make that appointment at their next regular meeting.