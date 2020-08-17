Lowndes County Supervisors Meet Approve New Location

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Supervisors move forward with a plan to relocate the Confederate monument at the courthouse.

Supervisors approved the new location of the statue at the request of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.

If approved by Archives and History, the statue will be moved to Friendship Cemetery in Columbus.

The supervisors most also post a notice of public intent and show a plan to move the statue with no damage to the structure.

The original vote to move the statue failed in mid June. But just two week later, the board voted again, this time agreeing to remove the statue from in front of the courthouse.