Lowndes County supervisors ready to move forward with governmental meeting group

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County supervisors are ready to move forward with a governmental meeting group.

The goal is to bring Columbus and Lowndes County leaders to discuss challenges and successes.

Supervisors Jeff Smith and Tripp Hairston will represent the county.

The city has not selected its representatives to the board.

Smith told WCBI he wants the two governmental bodies to work together and hopefully find some common ground.

He believes its been about six years since the group last met.