Lowndes County Supervisors win appeal against school district

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors won its appeal against the school district.

At issue is what is considered new property after a fee-in-lieu of ad valorem tax agreement ends.

In 2020, the county leaders excluded $3.3 million of ad valorem taxes from the district’s request.

A Chancery Judge sided with the schools, agreeing that the property of businesses coming out of fee-in-lieu agreements should be taxed as new property at a higher rate.

The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled the chancery court lacked jurisdiction to make that ruling.

The state’s high court is ordering the case to be dismissed. It did not make a decision on what should be considered new property.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter