Lowndes County town hosted its first Veterans Day Parade

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – Caledonia brought something new to Veterans’ Day celebrations this year.

Caledonia’s Mayor says that with such a strong military presence in the area, finding a new way to celebrate service members seemed like the right thing to do.

The Caledonia community ushered in its inaugural veteran’s Parade. And Event Coordinator and veteran Benjamin Norris said events like this remind him of why he chose to serve his country.

“It is very important for the community or the country itself to show appreciation to the veterans who are willing to make the ultimate sacrifice; for them to look at this to come out here and show their appreciation, it just does my heart good,” said Norris.

Area residents, Army Units, bands from Caledonia and West Lowndes High Schools, and Mississippi State University Army ROTC Cadets all hit the streets to honor area vets.

“I think for the first Caledonia parade it was an outstanding turnout. I saw a lot of motivation and a lot of pride taken of the veterans in the community from the kids in the school it was a humbling experience,” said Norris.

The community also honored the late Bradford Freeman, one of the original Band of Brothers of the 506th Parachute Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division in World War Two.

“What a life he lived and an example he set before all of us is something we take great pride in, and we honor that; although today is veterans day it was for the veterans that supported him over his life and how he supported them as well so he definitely would have been the grand marshal if he were here.”

Norris said preparations and planning have already begun for Veterans Day 2023.

