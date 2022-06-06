Lowndes County voters may be going to a new polling place next year

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Lowndes County voters may find themselves going to new polling places in next year’s state and county elections.

Supervisors approve a county-wide redistricting plan at today’s meeting.

After each census, district lines have to be redrawn to account for changes in population and to maintain voting strength.

Lowndes County lost 900 people between the 2010 and 2020 censuses.

Under the new plan, Districts 1 and 2 will be losing population, and Districts 3, 4, and 5 will be gaining.