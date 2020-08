Mississippi State Department of Health Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for WIC program placed a note on the door of the food center stating that it would close on Friday.

JACKSON,Miss. (WCBI)- The Lowndes County WIC Distribution Center will remain open through September 30.

The landlord has agreed to extend the lease which will allow participants to continue to pick up their WIC essentials in Columbus.