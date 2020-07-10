Lowndes Homicide Investigation Continues, No Arrest

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The investigation into the death of a Columbus man continues.

Deputies were called to Burns Road on July 2, 2020, after a passerby found the body of Lorenzo Halthon Jr., 28.

Investigators are trying to determine why or how he got to that area, just off Nashville Ferry Road.

While on the scene, deputies placed markers on the ground that usually indicates where shell casings or other pieces of evidence might be located.

Halthon’s death is being treated as a homicide.

No arrest has been made.

If you have any information call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.