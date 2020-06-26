Lowndes Kidnapping Suspect Arrested In West Alabama

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man that has been on the run is arrested in west Alabama.

Corey Mixon, 34, is charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault.

He was arrested in Millport, Alabama.

The investigation started on June 14th after a person told Lowndes County deputies that they were held against their will on Old Yorkville Road.

Kevin Parker, 36, was also arrested in the case. He’s charged with kidnapping and aggravated domestic assault, along with other charges.