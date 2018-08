LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Johnny Lee Saddler was sentenced to life in prison on Friday morning.

Thursday afternoon, a Lowndes County jury found him guilty on two counts of touching a child for lustful purposes.

Saddler was arrested in September 2016, just two months after getting out of prison for the same charge.

He was previously convicted of a molestation charge in 2013.

Saddler was sentenced as a habitual offender.