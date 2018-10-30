Lowndes murder conviction tossed

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man will get a new trial for a 2013 murder. Derrick Nelson, who turned 25 Monday, had his conviction thrown out Tuesday by the Mississippi Court of Appeals.

Nelson was convicted in 2016 for killing his mother’s boyfriend during a 2013 graduation party. During his trial, Nelson argued that he shot in self defense, but jurors were told they could not consider that theory during deliberations. The Tuesday ruling says evidence supported the murder charge, but an equal amount of evidence could have led to jurors ruling self defense. The case will now be returned to Lowndes County for further action.