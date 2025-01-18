Lowndes Rec discuss plans for hosting 19 upcoming tournaments

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Recreation has about 19 tournaments coming in for Bankfirst Sportsplex and Bankfirst Yards.

Baseball, Softball, Weeball, and Teeball are some of the biggest draws for Lowndes County Recreation, and signups are going on right now.

Having a strategic plan moving forward and utilizing all 9 community centers to invest in the community and future athletes was important to Jennifer Claybrook, Recreation Director for Lowndes County.

For more information, you can contact Daniel Talley with Lowndes County Recreation.

Deputy Director at Lowndes County Recreation Tom Veleck said with the report, they are excited to see some of the commentary on sports tourism, as it is one of the department’s focal points.

Veleck said they are excited about the Collegiate Ultimate Frisbee tournament with around 20 teams participating.

“We’re talking about a great opportunity in conjunction with the study, to kind of meld that with the work we’re doing to see how we really can be impactful, not only serving our community first and foremost but also making a big push into the sports tourism space,” said Veleck.

That tournament is on Saturday, February 8, and on Sunday, February 9.

