Lowndes robbery leaves one arrested and one a wanted suspect

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It appears a Lowndes County robbery victim was set up.

There’s been one arrest, but deputies are searching for other suspects.

18-year-old Anthony Hill Jr. was charged with robbery and assault.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the incident started in the early morning hours of March 29.

Deputies were called to Artesia.

That’s where the victim told them Hill picked them up.

They were later riding down Gilmer Wilburn Road when Hill pretended to have car trouble. Dehkia Wood was also allegedly in the vehicle.

He got out of the vehicle and let two other people out of the trunk of the car.

The victim was beaten and had their phone stolen.

She had a broken nose, chipped tooth, and other injuries.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.