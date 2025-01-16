Lowndes Supervisors look to rebuild fire station destroyed by fire

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s been nearly three years since a tornado destroyed a fire station in Lowndes County.

Today, January 15, supervisors took the next step toward rebuilding it.

At its mid-month meeting, the Board approved advertising for bids to replace the District One Fire Station on Cal-Steens Road.

The insurance settlement only covered the value of the building, which was more than 30 years old and had depreciated.

When Supervisors decided to rebuild, they decided to expand the station, since that area continues to experience growth.

They are also close to buying an adjacent property for the planned expansion.

Once they begin receiving bids, they will get an idea about the price tag.

