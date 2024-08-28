Lowndes, Union counties begin burn ban September 1

MISSISSSIPPI (WCBI) – Two more counties will soon go under a burn ban.

The Mississippi Forestry Commission reports Lowndes and Union counties will be under a burn ban beginning September 1.

Six other counties in the viewing area are also under the burning restriction.

You could be fined if you’re caught burning.

Counties have different end dates for when the bans could be lifted.

For more information, visit www.mfc.ms.gov/burning-info

On a positive note, there was a welcomed sight in Columbus… Rain.

Wednesday afternoon around 2:40 p.m. there was thunder. The skies opened and it poured down rain for several minutes.

As mentioned, our area has been under a drought, prompting several counties in the state to go under a burn ban.

