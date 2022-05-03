Lowndes Young Leaders recognized in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The potential leaders of tomorrow were recognized today in Columbus.

Tuesday was graduation day for the 2021 – 2022 class of Lowndes Young Leaders.

The group of 40 high school sophomores from Columbus and Lowndes County was recognized at the Rotary Club meeting at Lion Hills.

For the past 10 months, the students have been touring local businesses and developing their skills in leadership, teamwork, collaboration, networking, and communication skills.

“I learned a lot of leadership skills on how I can prepare for my future, and I learned and made so many life friends too,” said Addison Vickers, New Hope High School.

“It was really a good year, being able to learn about new career opportunities and make friends from other schools that we may have not otherwise, so it was a really good year,” said Ella Syovest, young leader.

Lowndes Young Leaders started in 1999.

It is sponsored by the Columbus Rotary Club, the Columbus Lowndes Chamber of Commerce, and the MUW Office for Outreach.