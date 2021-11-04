Lt. Gov. Hosemann says lawmakers will have a medical marijuana bill in regular session

The lieutenant governor said the bill is complete

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann says he believes lawmakers will deal with medical marijuana during the regular legislative session.

Hosemann says lawmakers have completed most of the work on a medical marijuana bill.

The lieutenant governor says the bill will allow medical marijuana and not the recreational use of the drug.

“I think it’s one of the best in the country, for making sure it’s individuals who need medical marijuana, or cancer victims, or autism, or other issues like that. They can get what they need, while we didn’t proliferate the use of drugs in Mississippi. So I think we’ve done a good job, it will go through committee as it usually does, there may be some nuances, we’re meeting with sheriffs about some things they want in there, but basically it’s complete,” Hosemann said

Hosemann did not say whether or not he believed lawmakers had enough votes to override a possible veto by Governor Tate Reeves.