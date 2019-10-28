Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves talks to supporters in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Vice President Mike Pence will visit Mississippi’s Gulf Coast to stump for Lt. Governor Tate Reeves.

Before that happens, Reeves is making the rounds across the state.

- Advertisement -

Today, he stopped in Columbus to talk to supporters.

Many polls have the race for the Governor’s mansion between Reeves and Attorney General Jim Hood within five points.

Now, the candidates are trying to get people to the polls.

“They are not going to count how much money you have, they are not going to count how many friends you have. They are just going to count how many people vote for you on next Tuesday night. While we may be in a good spot in this election, it’s going to be a close race. Turnout matters. Getting people to the polls really matters for us to be successful, we need a big turnout next Tuesday,” said Lt. Gov. Reeves.

Pence will be in Biloxi on November 4.

Reeves faces Hood in the general election for Governor.