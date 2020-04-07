Lt. Governor encourages churches, individuals to ring bells for healthcare workers

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann asked churches to ring their bells for one minute starting April 6 at 6 p.m.

Hosemann said it was a way to show support for healthcare workers and also to remind people to pray for those who are battling the coronavirus.

- Advertisement -

The Lieutenant Governor also encouraged people to ring bells from their front porches as a show of unity as the state is under a shelter in place order.

“Almost, every place, every community, subdivision has nurses or doctors, who work in healthcare, we wanted to show them we are supporting them, they will be tired, frustrated, equipment issues, a lot of things going on with healthcare workers and they could go home, but they’re not,” Lt. Gov. Hosemann said.

The church bell campaign will run through April 20, when the state’s shelter in place order is set to end.