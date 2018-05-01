Lunchtime Crowd Gets Leadership Lesson

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Tupelo resident leads a lunchtime conversation on leadership.

Janet Meeks was the guest at “Leadership Conversation” at the Tupelo Country Club. Meeks worked with BancorpSouth in Tupelo before becoming an executive in the healthcare industry in the mid 1990s.

She has written a book titled “Gracious Leadership.” In the book Meeks shares thirteen ingredients necessary to lead graciously.

She says the principles can be used by any leader.

“The key ingredients of gracious leadership are equally as applicable in any organization, whether a public company or privately held company, non-profit, for profit, it’s also equally as applicable for civic organizations and governmental entities and even within our own families, just the opportunity to be fully respectful in how we’re guiding others to be all they were created to be,” Meeks said.

Reed’s Gumtree Bookstore helped sponsor the event. Proceeds from the lunch were donated to New Expectations for Women in Mississippi.

graciousleadershipbook.com